NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.82.

NVDA traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.75. 70,732,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,758,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $471.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.