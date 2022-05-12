ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ObsEva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of OBSV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 326,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,317. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.67.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that ObsEva will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

