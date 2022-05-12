Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Director Acquires C$132,669.41 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) Director Stephen Loukas purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,669.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 645,350 shares in the company, valued at C$5,707,880.03.

TSE OBE opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$752.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.72. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.92 and a 52-week high of C$12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.97.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$149.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on OBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Obsidian Energy (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.