Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olaplex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OLPX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.92. 3,929,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,986. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.88.

Get Olaplex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at $4,664,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.