OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 15,681 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EJAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

EJAN stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $31.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.