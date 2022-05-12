OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 126,896 ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 18.86% of ProShares UltraShort Financials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 130.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SKF opened at $21.88 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

