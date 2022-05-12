OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,997 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,602,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 547.1% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 226,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 191,206 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

