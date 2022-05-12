OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,481 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 119,082 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 77,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

