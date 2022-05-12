OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSA. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16,702.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $48.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.