OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,755 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.41 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

