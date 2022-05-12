OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 54.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,000.

Get iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of SVAL stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.