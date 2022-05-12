OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 4,770 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 497.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

