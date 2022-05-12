OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.01% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $23.97 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.

