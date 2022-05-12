OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

