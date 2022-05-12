ON (NYSE:ONON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.54

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 90977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. Equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON by 2.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ON by 152.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 805,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ON by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

