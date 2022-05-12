ON (NYSE:ONON) Trading Up 11.8%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 136,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,736,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ON by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in ON by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

