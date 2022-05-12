OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%.

Shares of OncoCyte stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 20,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,938. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $101.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87.

OCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.98.

In related news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,003,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984,990.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,353,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,417.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390 in the last ninety days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in OncoCyte by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OncoCyte by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in OncoCyte by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

