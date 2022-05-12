ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of OGS opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

