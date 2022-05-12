ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
ONE Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.
Shares of OGS opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.44. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.
In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ONE Gas (OGS)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.