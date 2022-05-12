Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 263.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of OTRK opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 49.63% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 454,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.