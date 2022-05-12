OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Up 13.5%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 82,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,651,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Barrington Research cut shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.45 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,574,600 shares of company stock worth $4,713,884 in the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 769.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 523,614 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 366,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

