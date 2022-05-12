Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.37. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 466.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

