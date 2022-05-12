Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $895.17 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.56 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPRT. Loop Capital began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 364,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,495. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $377.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.98. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,284,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth about $579,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 388.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

