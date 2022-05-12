Oppenheimer Comments on Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Capital BDC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $525.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 88.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 55.78%.

In related news, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $7,520,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

