OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Earnings Results

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.17 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. 18,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,973. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $388.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. TheStreet lowered OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

