Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90 billion-$10.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.85 billion.

OMI stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 28,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.79. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

