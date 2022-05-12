Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

OXLC stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.