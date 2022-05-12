Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 29th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
OXLC stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Oxford Lane Capital (Get Rating)
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
