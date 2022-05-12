Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.10 billion-$16.10 billion.

Shares of DQJCY opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

