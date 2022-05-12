Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.82 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.10 billion-$16.10 billion.
Shares of DQJCY opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.97.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.