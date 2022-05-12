Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,174 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 59.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $52,518,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $21,710,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

