Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.51 Million Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of QuinStreet worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 102,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,337. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $552.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 1.16%. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

About QuinStreet (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.