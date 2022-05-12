Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 630.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,530,000 after purchasing an additional 481,861 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,190,000 after purchasing an additional 93,108 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 496,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 358,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $75.18. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.22 and a 52 week high of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

