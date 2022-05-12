Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Domo worth $7,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Domo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domo by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Domo by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Domo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 670,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,609,000 after buying an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.21. 4,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.66. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $98.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,410. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.