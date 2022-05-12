Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $447.47. 4,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,363. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

