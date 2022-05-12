Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $13,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 58,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.13. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

