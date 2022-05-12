Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $12.82 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of BJ’s Wholesale Club as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BJ traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

