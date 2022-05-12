Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,559 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Arcus Biosciences worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,543 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.86. 33,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

