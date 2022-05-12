Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,779 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of First Foundation worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $9,476,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.22. 5,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,024. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

