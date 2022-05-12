Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,369 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $392,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 176,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,846. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

