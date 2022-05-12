Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,146 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Marten Transport worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

