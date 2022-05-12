Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMKTA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMKTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.23. 836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,804. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

