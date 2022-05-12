Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,484,000 after acquiring an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $43,587,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Q2 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,560,000 after purchasing an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,725. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $108.89.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

