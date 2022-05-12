Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Papa John’s International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

PZZA opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

