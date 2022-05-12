Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 7,088 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 623.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,256,000 after purchasing an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 660,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.80. 274,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,839,405. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

