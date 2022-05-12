Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $224,246,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,412. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

