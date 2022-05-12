Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.52. 16,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,702. The company has a market cap of $271.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.04 and its 200-day moving average is $265.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

