Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 604.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,614 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

JEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

