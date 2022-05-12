Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 617.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,589,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,455,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day moving average is $232.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

