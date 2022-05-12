Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $4.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,393. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

