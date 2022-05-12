Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 689,360 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.33. 126,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,550. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total value of $509,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.27.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

