Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TYL. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Shares of TYL traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $347.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.16 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

