Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PARXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 1,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

